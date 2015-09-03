A NEW ADDRESS TO LOVE HOMESTOLOVE.COM.AU

Bauer Xcel Media is pleased to announce the launch of Homes To Love, Australia’s newest digital destination that celebrates the way Australians live.

Supported by content from Bauer Media’s leading homemaker magazines, Australian House & Garden, Belle, homes+ and real living, Homes To Love takes a uniquely Australian approach to renovating, decorating, and styling the home – both inside and out.

On the new site, Managing Director of Bauer Xcel Media, Carl Hammerschmidt said, “Homes To Love is the newest addition to the TO LOVE digital women’s network, and is the fourth site we have launched this year. Backed by quality content and some fantastic brand heritage, the site leverages an engaging mix of stories from our leading titles, along with digital first content unique to Homes To Love.

“Australians’ passion for home decorating and renovation shows no sign of slowing down, and we believe we have filled a gap in the market when it comes to offering house-proud Australians a practical and affordable point of inspiration.”

Targeting women 25-54, the launch of Homes To Love follows extensive consumer research into the Australian homemaker category, which has grown 147%* over the past five years. Taking a uniquely Australian approach to content, Homes To Love provides a mix of practical, accessible and expert lead articles spanning renovations, decorating, homewares, outdoor and DIY.

Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales added, “The addition of Homes To Love to the network provides us with the most complete homemaker portfolio in the market, a proposition which has appealed to our foundation advertisers which include clients such as Freedom, Myer, Royal Doulton, Sharp Fridges and IKEA.

“Whether it’s in-magazine, through live experiences such as the School of real living Masterclass, or now online at Homes To Love, we are literally taking the conversation with consumers from months to minutes – offering clients more ways to connect with the Australian homemaker than ever before.”

Visit Australia’s newest homemaker destination at www.homestolove.com.au.

Source: *Westpac Renovation Report