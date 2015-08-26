HOLDEN AND REVLON JOIN AUSTRALIA’S BIGGEST FASHION AND BEAUTY FESTIVAL RUNWAY WEEKEND 2015

Bauer Media is pleased to announce Holden and Revlon as Diamond Partners of Australia’s biggest celebration of fashion and beauty - Runway Weekend 2015.

Taking place this Saturday 29 August and Sunday 30 August, at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal in Circular Quay, Holden and Revlon will be joined by Gold Sponsors, Ardell Lashes, Billabong, ghd, Indeed Labs, Neutrogena, Reebonz, Specsavers and Transformulars. Bringing together Australia’s most loved magazine brands and premier fashion, beauty and lifestyle editors, Runway Weekend will deliver back-to-back runway shows and interactive beauty and fashion activations across two massive days.

Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales said, “We are incredibly excited to be working with all partners and sponsors for what is set to be a great weekend showcasing the latest fashion and beauty trends.

“Our signature events are always hugely successful for the retailers and brands involved, delivering bespoke integrated solutions that drive people in-store and continue the conversation with consumers well beyond the two day event.”

As Diamond Partners, Holden will use their association with Runway Weekend to showcase the all new Holden Cascada. In partnership with ELLE Australia’s ‘Let Spring In’ runway show, the Cascada’s contemporary looks and luxurious detailing and textures will be interpreted through the hottest fashion for spring / summer 2015.

Revlon will put the all NEW Revlon Ultra HD™ front and centre in partnership with COSMOPOLITAN, teaming the latest looks for your lips with the latest, brightest and boldest fashion from Australia’s leading designers.

Runway Weekend is a free two day event featuring Australia’s best-loved magazine brands, including The Australian Women’s Weekly, ELLE Australia, Harper’s BAZAAR, NW, Cosmopolitan, OK!, Shop Til You Drop, Woman’s Day, Cleo and Dolly. Across two massive days, guests will witness exclusive new-season runway shows, music performances, insider workshops, free beauty makeovers and meet the fashion industry's biggest experts.

For more information visit www.runwayweekend.com.au.