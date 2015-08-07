CPA AUSTRALIA AND BAUER CUSTOM MEDIA WIN BIG AT INTERNATIONAL CONTENT MARKETING AWARDS

INTHEBLACK magazine, published by Bauer Custom Media on behalf of CPA Australia, has been announced as the winner of two prestigious Content Marketing Awards from the US-based Content Marketing Institute.

INTHEBLACK was recognised as Best Association Publication and for Best Use of Illustration. The title was also short-listed as a finalist for Best Overall Editorial (Print).

The Content Marketing Awards are open to entrants worldwide and are the leading international accolades for corporate content creation and distribution. This year they attracted more than 1200 entries globally. The double win rewards the high-quality, timely and incisive content that is at the core of INTHEBLACK’s offering.

Bauer Custom Media’s Niall Murphy said, “Bauer’s double win reflected Australia’s ability to deliver world-beating work for clients. Australian content marketers and our clients are creating and executing world’s-best ideas in a constantly-evolving environment.”

“These honours also reflect the willingness of organisations like CPA Australia to set a bold global-scale vision and invest to deliver on it.”

Equally delighted with the win, CPA Australia’s COO Member Services Jeff Hughes added, “CPA Australia is a global brand and we are thrilled to have won this international award with our publishing partner, Bauer Custom Media. INTHEBLACK is consistently recognised as the best business magazine in Australia, and it is gratifying to see this being recognised internationally. We look forward to working with Bauer to take INTHEBLACK to the next level.”

The Best Association Publication Award reflects the publication’s ability to achieve communication goals by bringing together all the elements of editorial and design.

As Australia’s highest-circulating monthly business magazine, INTHEBLACK underpins CPA Australia’s communications strategy with members and the broader community. The INTHEBLACK brand brings together print, online and live events to engage the CPA’s global membership and serve an audience across the APAC region.

A full list of CMA 2015 winners is at: contentmarketingawards.com/2015-winners/