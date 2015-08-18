CLEO GOES XXL WITH CLEO’S MOST ELIGIBLE BACHELOR IN 2015

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the return of CLEO’s Most Eligible Bachelor for 2015, in partnership with Roadshow Entertainment’s Magic Mike XXL on Blu-ray and DVD.

Returning for its 29th year, CLEO’s Most Eligible Bachelor will go extra extra-large, as we look far and wide across Australia to hunt down the nation’s most eligible men, placing the boy next door in the spotlight alongside notable male identities.

CLEO Editor-in-Chief, Lucy Cousins said, “Including ‘real’ men in the mix last year created an incredible new dynamic to the campaign, and I can’t wait to see who we uncover this year.

“Much like our partner, Magic Mike XXL, we are going to take this year’s campaign to the next level and feature some incredible men doing amazing things with their lives and for the community. So to all our readers out there, here’s your opportunity to put forward your friends, brothers, and colleagues, and see if they have what it takes to be CLEO’s Most Eligible Bachelor.”

On the partnership, Roadshow Entertainment’s National Promotions Manager, Marie White, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with CLEO’s Most Eligible Bachelor on the Blu-ray and DVD release of Magic Mike XXL. The synergy between these two brands is perfect and this year’s bachelor search will be as much fun as the film itself! Time-wise, the campaign aligns well with our pre-order initiative on this title.”

Since launching in 1986, CLEO Bachelor is one of the most notable and recognisable magazine events in the country, featuring some of Australia’s biggest stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Andy Lee, and Vance Joy.

Last year’s winner included down-to-earth, 28-year-old personal trainer, Thien Nguyen, who wasn’t shy about showing off his abs!

To enter CLEO’s Most Eligible Bachelor for 2015, visit http://www.cleo.com.au/bachelors, applications close 4 September. The top 30 finalists will be revealed in our October issue, on sale 21 September.

Follow the CLEO Bachelor search on social media at #CLEObachelorxxl.