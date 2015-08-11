BAUER XCEL MEDIA TAKES A GLOBAL APPROACH TO FOOD MEDIA WITH THE RECIPESPLUS NETWORK

Bauer XCEL Media, Bauer Media’s digital division today announced the expansion of the groups international digital food network RecipesPlus, following the launch of online food destinations in Australia, (Foodtolove.com.au), UK (recipes-plus.co.uk) and more recently, the USA (recipes-plus.com).



Offering a global approach to content and strategy, the RecipesPlus network has enabled a mutual sharing of product within Bauer Media businesses spanning three continents and more than five countries.

Markus Huessmann, Chief Operating Officer, Bauer XCEL Media said, “We wanted to leverage the knowledge, experience and content we have worldwide to build an amazing product with big international ambitions. Reaching end users in the large food segment in three core markets is an excellent way to gain relevance in the larger food ecosystem, especially with advertisers interested in the same audience.”

The RecipesPlus strategy handpicks content from several countries Bauer Media has food heritage in and brings users the best recipes that are sensitive to market demand, trends and enhanced with a tailored editorial offering.

Commenting on Food to Love and the broader RecipesPlus strategy, Carl Hammerschmidt, Managing Director, Bauer XCEL Media Australia said, “The launch of Foodtolove.com.au has enabled our business to reinforce its strength within the food media segment, allowing us to take the conversation with consumers from weekly to minutes.”

“Since launch, the site continues to receive consistent month-on-month user growth and we look forward to continuing on this trajectory by providing consumers with one of the best online food and recipe experiences, backed by Bauer XCEL’s global pool of talent and rich content.”

Visit Australia’s newest digital food and recipe destination at www.foodtolove.com.au