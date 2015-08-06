BAUER XCEL MEDIA LAUNCHES NEW CAR COMPARISON WEBSITE – WHICHCAR

Bauer Xcel Media today announced the launch of WhichCar, an exciting new digital destination for Australian consumers wanting a straightforward way to research their next car purchase.

Backed by global publishing giant Bauer Media, WhichCar harnesses the expertise and authority of leading motoring brands Wheels, Motor and 4X4 Australia to deliver unparalleled depth and insights into the new car purchase process.

“WhichCar is a fresh, exciting and jargon-free place for consumers to research and compare new cars, and to then connect directly with their local dealer,” said WhichCar General Manager, Mark Orval.

“Brands like Wheels, Motor and 4X4 have been recommending new cars to Australian consumers for more than 60 years, but we’ve previously never had the means to connect those consumers directly with dealers. Now we do, and in the process we’ve made it easier than ever for consumers to move seamlessly from research to purchase,” Mr Orval said.

“With WhichCar, Australian consumers can access a wealth of new car content – from reviews and videos created by Australia’s leading new car experts, to detailed specifications and comparison tools that will help them make an informed decision on their next car.

“The site has been designed to look fresh and clean, with a degree of functionality and user-friendliness you won’t find on other automotive websites.

“We challenged ourselves to demystify the new-car buying process by stripping away the clutter that makes most auto sites intimidating or confusing, and we’ve underpinned that with strong data and great content,” Mr Orval added.

In addition to established search mechanisms, like browsing by body type and a quick search for those who already know what they’re after, WhichCar also introduces an exciting new tool for online new car shoppers with its innovative Match Maker feature.

“Match Maker allows consumers to have a bit of fun while researching, by helping them prioritise criteria such as price, safety and fuel economy, to come up with the car that’s just right for them,” Mr Orval said.

WhichCar also gives consumers an easy way to compare models between manufacturers, with a powerful comparison tool that can mix and match up to five different makes and models to compare their features.

The head of Bauer Media’s market-leading motoring stable, which includes Wheels, Motor, 4X4 Australia, Top Gear, Street Machine and Unique Cars, Mr Ged Bulmer, welcomed the launch of WhichCar.

“WhichCar gives us the platform to present our high-quality new car reviews to an entirely new audience. We already speak to an army of motoring enthusiasts via our existing print and digital content, but WhichCar enables us to extend that to a far wider audience, including many more women.

“A key component of the WhichCar strategy is to integrate our great automotive content with Bauer Media’s To Love women’s network, which include brands like The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Cleo, COSMOPOLITAN and Australian Gourmet Traveller. The opportunity to connect our renowned automotive content with such a large and influential group of new car buyers in a unique way is really exciting,” Mr Bulmer said.

Mr Orval added WhichCar users can expect to get all their new car information in one place, rather than visiting multiple sites searching for information.

“From facts and figures through to style and lifestyle, WhichCar is a seriously comprehensive tool for anyone in the market for a new car.

“We’ve created a totally new way of presenting new vehicle information, whilst providing the automotive industry and its national network of dealers with some much needed choice.”

For more information visit: www.whichcar.com.au.

