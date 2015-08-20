AUSTRALIA’S NUMBER-ONE RESTAURANT REVEALED

Sydney eatery Rockpool has beaten a very competitive field to be named Australia’s new Restaurant of the Year.

Launching the country’s only national restaurant guide last night at an Italo disco-themed awards ceremony at Sydney’s Carriageworks, Gourmet Traveller’s editors singled out the landmark restaurant for its glamorous and grown-up take on fine dining. In making the announcement they paid tribute to the Sydney restaurant, saying it was the whole package, with spectacular and inventive food from Neil Perry and Phil Wood, a deep bench of talent working its floor, a luxe room, exciting cellar, and savvy, welcoming service from its star sommelier. “This isn’t hospitality cribbed from the internet and practised in the mirror,” they said. “This is the real thing.”

Winners of the awards came from all over the country. Australia’s Bar of the Year is Brisbane favourite The Gresham, while Regional Restaurant of the Year is ambitious Byron Bay newcomer Three Blue Ducks. Melbourne scored with Vanessa Crichton of Rosetta taking out Maître d’ of the Year, and Raffaele Mastrovincenzo from Kappo winning Sommelier of the Year. Dan Hunter, of Brae in country Victoria, took out the top spot in the peer-voted Chef of the Year award.

Sydney wasn’t left out, with the New Restaurant of the Year award going to Bennelong. Lennox Hastie, a chef who cooks only with fire at his Surry Hills restaurant, Firedoor, is Best New Talent, and Billy Kwong won Wine List of the Year.

“We’ve got a room full of really exciting talent,” says GT chief restaurant critic, Pat Nourse. “The overall standard in this country, whether it’s in cafés, bars, casual eateries or the finest of diners, is on the up, and that’s a win for Australians who love eating out. It just goes to show that Australia is truly a great destination for people who love to eat, drink and have fun.”

“Our restaurant scene is so vibrant, diverse and exciting,” says GT editor, Anthea Loucas, “it’s a real honour and a pleasure for us to be able to celebrate it through these awards, our restaurant guide and in every issue of Gourmet Traveller.”

Details of all the winners are in the September issue of Gourmet Traveller, on newsstands with the new edition of the national Gourmet Traveller Australian Restaurant Guide, presented by Vittoria Coffee, and supporting sponsors Ilve, Uniworld and Sydney Kitchens, on Thursday 20 August.



AUSTRALIAN GOURMET TRAVELLER RESTAURANT AWARDS WINNERS



RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Rockpool, Sydney, NSW

CHEF OF THE YEAR

Dan Hunter, Brae, Birregurra

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO HOSPITALITY

Joost Bakker, sustainability activist

NEW RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Bennelong, Sydney, NSW

WINE LIST OF THE YEAR

Billy Kwong, Sydney

SOMMELIER OF THE YEAR

Raffaele Mastrovincenzo, Kappo, Sydney

MAÎTRE D’ OF THE YEAR

Vanessa Crichton, Rosetta, Melbourne

BEST NEW TALENT

Lennox Hastie, Firedoor, Sydney

REGIONAL RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

Three Blue Ducks, Byron Bay, NSW

BAR OF THE YEAR

The Gresham, Brisbane

THREE-STAR WINNERS

The Bridge Room, Sydney

Sepia, Sydney

Vue de Monde, Melbourne

Momofuku Seiobo, Sydney

Quay, Sydney

Brae, Birregurra

Attica, Melbourne

Rockpool, Sydney



