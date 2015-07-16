WEIGHT WATCHERS MAGAZINE RELAUNCHES WITH BAUER CUSTOM MEDIA

Bauer Custom Media, in partnership with Weight Watchers, announced today the relaunch of Weight Watchers magazine.

Weight Watchers is evolving from weight-loss to address the more holistic benefits of a healthy lifestyle. The new-look magazine will spearhead the global transformation of the iconic brand, unveiling a modern, fresh and authentic lifestyle brand targeting women 30+.

On the relaunch of Weight Watchers, Paul Schiffner, Managing Director Weight Watchers said, “Our research shows that the consumer’s focus is shifting from weight-loss goals towards healthy life transformations; consequently the changes we are making to our products and services better reflect the consumer’s mindset and promotes our new holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle.”

“We know that more than 80 per cent of Australians have health goals they want to tackle at the moment, but time, budget and knowledge are inhibiting them from achieving these goals. Our aim for the relaunch of Weight Watchers is to transform the way consumers approach their health by providing an innovative range of products and services that will help members achieve a better level of health and a better quality of life.”

The new-look Weight Watchers magazine delivers an inspiring, motivational take on building a healthier you ‑ physically and mentally ‑ with the latest seasonal recipes, fashion and beauty features, real-life success stories, along with easy-to-follow fitness programs. The magazine will also carry the new-look Weight Watchers logo which will be rolled out across program material, cookbooks, products and digital content.

“We’re really excited to be relaunching Weight Watchers magazine. Whether it’s in-magazine or online, the content has been beautifully curated to provide Weight Watchers with a marketing vehicle that speaks to the next generation of consumers in a relevant, engaging and inspiring format,” added Niall Murphy, Executive General Manager Bauer Custom Media.

The new-look Weight Watchers magazine goes on sale Thursday, 13 August.