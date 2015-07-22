SAMANTHA JADE ANNOUNCED AS AMBASSADOR FOR RUNWAY WEEKEND 2015

Bauer Media is pleased to announce Sony Music’s Samantha Jade as the ambassador for Runway Weekend 2015 - Australia’s biggest fashion and beauty weekend.

Bringing together Australia’s most loved magazine brands and premier fashion, beauty and lifestyle editors, Runway Weekend will deliver back-to-back runway shows and interactive beauty and fashion activations at Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal on the 29th and 30th August.

As the face of the event, Samantha will front the Runway Weekend marketing campaign spanning magazine, digital and point-of-sale material and perform her new single ‘Shake That’ live on the catwalk.

On the event and the appointment of Samantha Jade, Bronwyn McCahon, Cosmopolitan Editor said, “There is great synergy between music and fashion and we are thrilled to announce Samantha Jade as the face of Runway Weekend 2015.”

“She is fast becoming a local style icon and will provide consumers with yet another reason to come down to the two day event and get up close and personal with the latest fashion, beauty and style trends in an interactive and exciting way.”

“I’m so excited to be the face of Runway Weekend. Fashion & beauty are a huge inspiration to my music and I can't wait to join the three together,” added Samantha Jade.

Formerly part of the 30 Days of Fashion & Beauty calendar, in 2015 Runway Weekend launches as a stand-alone fashion and style event supported by Australia’s best-loved magazine brands, including The Australian Women’s Weekly, ELLE Australia, Harper’s BAZAAR, NW, Cosmopolitan, OK!, Shop Til You Drop, Woman’s Day, Cleo and Dolly.

For more information visit www.runwayweekend.com.au, follow Runway Weekend on Instagram @runwayweekend, or join the conversation on Twitter or Instagram using #runwayweekend.