BELLE LAUNCHES WORKS ON PAPER COLLECTION

Australia’s leading premium interiors magazine is pleased to announce its own foray into the world of art with the launch of the exclusive Belle Works on Paper collection.

The exciting new brand extension provides readers with a series of premium quality fine art prints from some of Australia’s leading contemporary artists, handpicked by Belle.

Editor of Belle, Tanya Buchanan said, “This is an exciting opportunity to furnish your home with the works of collectable Australian artists, handpicked by Belle’s design experts. The first series is from acclaimed Australian artist Jason Benjamin, and features three beautifully captured painted still lifes.”

“Through our Belle Reader Art Dinners, the annual Belle Coco Republic Interior Design Awards and our regular e-letters we have recognised that our readers love new initiatives that bring the pages of the magazine to life and extend the Belle experience. The Belle Works on Paper series, with its focus on offering the best of Australian art in an accessible format, is another opportunity for readers to live the Belle brand.”

Each issue of Belle is a global style and design journey with a diverse selection of fabulous homes, design trends and furniture, desirable art, decadent events, creatives who are making their mark, along with the best travel and design hot spots. Celebrating 40 years of continuous publishing in Australia in 2014, Belle magazine reaches more than 124,000 readers per issue* and will form part of Bauer Xcel Media’s homestolove.com.au when it launches in August 2015.



To view the first series of Belle Works on Paper and to purchase your fine art print, visit magshop.com.au/bellewop