BAUER XCEL MEDIA LAUNCHES GAME CHANGING NEW DIGITAL PROJECT TO PROMOTE REGIONAL TOURISM

Bauer Xcel Media, Bauer Media’s digital division is pleased to announce the launch of Travel In, a new digital platform set to change the way travellers and businesses are able to connect with regional NSW.

Unveiled today in Broken Hill by Parliamentary Secretary Mr Jonathan O’Dea on behalf of the NSW Government, Inland NSW and Bauer Xcel Media, Travel In (www.travelin.com.au) will provide essential destination information on regional NSW and capture the essence of the NSW regions, showcase their local characters and deliver credible content that will drive visitation.

Inland NSW Chairman, Rodger Powell, outlined the launch of the platform as a major new initiative that will drive increased visitation and benefit to not only the Inland region but to regional NSW as a whole by providing travellers with the ability to build personalised itineraries based on rich content and a powerful booking engine.

“We applaud the NSW Government on its continued commitment to grow the regional visitor economy and today’s launch of Travel In is a case in point,” said Powell.

“Visitors will have a unique experience during the dreaming and planning part of their holiday,” added Powell, “And Tourism Industry operators will benefit from a powerful low rate booking engine.”

Development of the multi-million dollar platform was supported by funding from the NSW Government.

“The Government’s investment to the digital platform has made the first stage of this game changing online asset for regional tourism a reality,” added Inland NSW CEO, Graham Perry.

“Aligning closely with our local government partners and Bauer Xcel Media, Travel In has been designed to amaze and inspire people, connecting consumers to the many things to see and do across regional NSW.”

Travel In will forge a new collaborative approach to regional tourism by bringing together state of the art technology, world class content and a commercial framework that empowers the local industry to drive strategic outcomes.

With the support of the local government areas, the members of Inland NSW, Travel In provides more than a communication tool to regional travellers, but a direct connection into those regional communities and businesses.

For more information, visit www.travelin.com.au.