HARPER’S BAZAAR LAUNCHES BAZAAR AT WORK EVENT SERIES

Australia’s luxury fashion authority Harper’s BAZAAR is pleased to announce the launch of BAZAAR at Work, a series of intimate events that will profile the most inspiring professional women, from leaders in business to innovators in the arts.                    

Launching in Melbourne on June 10 in association with HUGO BOSS, BAZAAR at Work will be hosted by Harper’s BAZAAR Editor-in-Chief Kellie Hush and will feature Mecca Cosmetica founder Jo Horgan, fashion commentator and entrepreneur Lindy Klim, and RMIT University’s Deputy Head of Fashion & Textiles, Karen Webster, on the inaugural panel.

Of the new brand initiative, Kellie Hush says, “The BAZAAR at Work series is another example of BAZAAR diversifying its brand footprint beyond the pages of the magazine and providing readers with a unique and engaging brand experience.

“In our panellists’ own words, readers will hear first-hand the stories behind the careers of some of Australia’s most stylish and successful women.”

The inaugural BAZAAR at Work event will take place on June 10 at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne, for more information visit www.harpersbazaar.com.au.

