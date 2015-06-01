beautyheaven.com.au UNVEILS NEW LOOK WEBSITE

Australia’s largest online beauty product review destination beautyheaven.com.au, has unveiled a refreshed and enhanced version of the site.

Harnessing the power of Drupal content management systems, the new site is 100% responsive and boasts improved search and navigation functionalities that deliver an enhanced user experience.

The improvements to the site will provide beautyheaven members with a range of new benefits including real-time alerts when other members respond to their comments and forum threads, when they have earned loyalty points and when applications for relevant Trial Teams in which they can participate have opened up.

On the updates to beautyheaven, Publisher Jackie Maxted said, “beautyheaven has been a leader in the online beauty industry for the last eight years. To remain this way, we must continue to do what we do best - that is, provide innovative and engaging solutions that connect brands with consumers in a trusted environment. More features and functionalities will be added to the site throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”

The redevelopment of beautyheaven also brings the management of the website in-house, making beautyheaven more agile, flexible and resourced to respond to briefs of all sizes with innovative integrated advertising solutions like never before.

Additional features to the site that will enhance client product listings include:

The ability to add ingredient information and product FAQs to listings.

Allow consumers to view articles and videos filtered by specific products and brands.

Members can now also “watch this product”, providing clients with greater insight into consumer interest involving their products and brands.

The new site also includes a refreshed brand identity for beautyheaven that better reflects its unique selling point and positioning. This includes a new colour palette, tagline and fonts, as well as larger imagery, all of which better communicates beautyheaven’s knowledgeable, trustworthy, fun and social nature.

Visit www.beautyheaven.com.au to experience the new and improved site.