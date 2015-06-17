A new address to love - Homes to Love

Bauer Media is set to continue the roll out of new and innovative digital brands targeting Australian women, with the upcoming launch of Homes to Love. As the newest addition to Bauer’s To Love network, Homes to Love be the ultimate destination for the Australian homemaker, supported by content from leading titles including Belle, Homes +, real living and the country’s highest selling aspirational homes title Australian House & Garden.

Set to launch in August, the new homemaker destination will provide a one-stop shop for home inspiration, renovation and decoration. Featuring the latest design trends, useful video content, shopping guides and tips and tricks from our panel of experts, Homes to Love will fill a large gap in the market when it comes to home inspiration targeting women 25-49.

To find out more contact your Bauer Media sales representative or view the video here