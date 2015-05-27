THE LANGHAM SYDNEY NAMED HOTEL OF THE YEAR AT GOURMET TRAVELLER AWARDS

The Langham Sydney was the big winner at the Gourmet Traveller Australian Hotel Awards announced in Sydney last night, picking up three gongs: New Hotel of the Year, the coveted Best Club Sandwich nod, and the big one, Hotel of the Year.

The awards, the only national hotel awards, coincide with the release of the 2015 Gourmet Traveller Australian Hotel Guide, published with the June edition, on sale 28 May.

The 124-page handbook, compiled by reviewers from Australia’s most authoritative travel magazine, is a go-to guide to the country’s top 50 hotels and memorable Australian getaways. “Big congratulations to the team at The Langham Sydney. Fresh from a $30 million makeover, they have created a new luxury hotel experience that is as alluring as it is assured,” said editor Anthea Loucas. “Plus, they are serving the best club sandwich in the country.”

Other major award winners included Hotel Hotel in Canberra, which picked up Boutique Hotel of the Year and Best Bar, Crown Towers (Large Hotel of the Year), Grand Hyatt Melbourne (Best Breakfast) and Tasmania’s remote Pumphouse Point (Regional Hotel of the Year).

The awards, hosted by Catriona Rowntree and attended by Australia’s pre-eminent hoteliers and travel industry experts, recognise the cornerstone experiences of any great hotel stay, from the best service to the best breakfast. (See the full list of award winners below.)

The guide has been produced in association with Nespresso, a fitting alliance given the company’s coffee machines enhance the guest experience at so many of Australia’s top addresses. “I’m proud to say that many of the establishments selected for this year’s awards share similar values with Nespresso,” says Loïc Réthoré, General Manager Nespresso Oceania. “To be among such good company is certainly a privilege and one Nespresso is proud of.”

The Gourmet Traveller reviewers traversed the country from Darwin to Hobart in the quest to find Australia’s best stays. All visits were anonymous and the magazine paid its own way so each review is an engaging, frank and honest appraisal of a property.

In addition to the top 50 hotels, the guide also lists: