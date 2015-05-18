MEN’S STYLE UNVEILS NEW LOOK AND FIRST MALE COVER STAR – TIM ROBARDS

Men’s Style magazine is pleased to announce a significant evolution of the title, appointing Tim Robards as the first male cover star in the magazine’s 12-year history.

Synonymous with good style, good health, good attitude and a laid-back Australian manner Tim Robards, who came to prominence as The Bachelor and now promotes healthier lifestyles via The Robards Method, is the perfect choice as the first male cover star of the new look winter issue of the magazine.

The exclusive cover shoot also coincides with Robards being named as one of Men’s Style’s annual Men Of Influence, the magazine’s prestigious list recognising the achievements of a diverse range of Australian men under 45 years of age. Other men on this year’s list include actor/author Matt Nable, comedian Joel Creasey, musician Vance Joy and celeb chef Miguel Maestre.

The winter issue also features a refined, sleek new look for the Men’s Style masthead.

On the new look and direction, Men’s Style Editor Michael Pickering said, “Men’s Style, which was launched at a time when “lad’s mags” were still ascendant as magazines for men, has always featured a beautiful female model on the cover, but it was very much time to mix it up and better reflect Men’s Style’s place as Australia’s premium fashion publication for men. Hence, readers will see both men and women on future Men’s Style covers.”

The new, evolved issue of Men’s Style is on sale Monday, 18 May.