KATE SIMONS APPOINTED HEAD OF AGENCY SALES

Bauer Media today appointed Kate Simons to the newly created role of Head of Agency Sales, New South Wales.

Reporting to Jo Clasby, Bauer’s NSW Sales Director, Kate will work closely with the agency sales teams and group business managers to ensure Bauer is delivering the best possible client solutions.

On the new appointment, Bauer Media’s Director of Sales, Tony Kendall said, “Kate brings to the new role a wealth of experience and outstanding customer relationships from her time at Fairfax Media, and more recently as Group Brand Manager across Bauer’s weekly brands. I look forward to our clients benefiting from Kate’s enthusiasm and creativity over the coming weeks.”

On the new role, Kate added, “I am incredibly excited to be back in a customer facing role within Sydney agency land. I have always enjoyed selling great brands and at Bauer Media we have some of the best in the country. I am looking forward to working closely with Jo and the team to help grow the New South Wales business and deliver effective and innovative campaigns for clients.”

Kate’s appointment is effective immediately.