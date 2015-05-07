News

KATE SIMONS APPOINTED HEAD OF AGENCY SALES

Bauer Media today appointed Kate Simons to the newly created role of Head of Agency Sales, New South Wales.

Reporting to Jo Clasby, Bauer’s NSW Sales Director, Kate will work closely with the agency sales teams and group business managers to ensure Bauer is delivering the best possible client solutions.

On the new appointment, Bauer Media’s Director of Sales, Tony Kendall said, “Kate brings to the new role a wealth of experience and outstanding customer relationships from her time at Fairfax Media, and more recently as Group Brand Manager across Bauer’s weekly brands. I look forward to our clients benefiting from Kate’s enthusiasm and creativity over the coming weeks.”

On the new role, Kate added, “I am incredibly excited to be back in a customer facing role within Sydney agency land. I have always enjoyed selling great brands and at Bauer Media we have some of the best in the country. I am looking forward to working closely with Jo and the team to help grow the New South Wales business and deliver effective and innovative campaigns for clients.”

Kate’s appointment is effective immediately.

Recent Press

Announcement

BAUER WITHDRAWS FROM AMAA; ADDS EMMA TO AUDIENCE MEASUREMENT

Announcement

TV WEEK announces Dannii Minogue as 2017 TV WEEK Logie Awards ambassador
Announcement

BELLE LAUNCHES SMART SPACES AS APARTMENT LIVING BOOMS
Announcement

BAUERWORKS BUILDS INSIGHTS & DIGITAL WITH TWO HIRES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM
Website Terms Privacy

© Copyright Bauer Media Pty Limited All Rights Reserved

×

Instructions

What is a media kit?

A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.

The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.

0 brand(s) in your media kit

Download or Email Media Kit