ELLE AUSTRALIA GOES GLOBAL WITH JUNE COVER STAR – NICOLE TRUNFIO AND BABY ZION

ELLE Australia has made international headlines and set social media buzzing with the June subscriber edition of the magazine featuring Australian supermodel Nicole Trunfio breastfeeding her new born child, Zion.

As an exclusive for ELLE Australia subscribers, the special edition cover has generated coverage across more than 40 local and international news outlets since it was released to subscribers last Thursday; with #‎normalizebreastfeeding and #nicoletrunfio trending across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Across Facebook, Trunfio’s post that unveiled the cover to fans generated more than 60,000 likes and 15,000 reposts in less than 24 hours, with ‪#‎normalizebreastfeeding generating more than 100,000 posts on Instagram, with many recent posts featuring the ELLE Australia cover.

On the special subscriber cover, ELLE Australia, Editor-in-Chief, Justine Cullen said, “Whether it’s in the magazine, online at elle.com.au or across social media, our mission at ELLE Australia is to create quality content that not only engages consumers but also empowers them to share it within their communities – this cover is the perfect example of the conversation starting with the magazine and our community taking it beyond the edge of the page.”

“It’s great to see such a natural moment between Nicole and Zion generating such an overwhelming response from the general public.”

What the Media Are Saying…

‘Elle Australia Puts Breastfeeding Model On Its Cover!’ – Perez Hilton

‘Wow, wow, wow!’ – Mirror.co.uk

‘Bold Statement’ – The Hollywood Gossip

Elle Australia’s Breastfeeding Cover is the Gorgeous Ode Moms Deserve’ - Refinery 29

‘Ground breaking’ – Pop Sugar

‘A powerful statement’ – Today.com

‘Model Breastfeeds Her Son on Cover of Elle Australia’ - Time

‘Breastfeeding has never looked so glamorous’ – The Daily Beast

‘The new Magazine Cover that is Probably Going to Break the Internet’ – Mamamia.com.au

