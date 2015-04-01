BAUER XCEL MEDIA RELAUNCHES WOMAN’S DAY AND THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY ONLINE

Bauer Xcel Media, Bauer Media’s digital division, is pleased to announce the digital relaunch of its two flagship brands, Woman’s Day and The Australian Women’s Weekly, bothunveiling fresh new looks online today.

Taking a mobile first approach to design and user experience, the new sites mark an exciting new digital editorial direction for two of Australia’s longest running media outlets targeting Australian women.

The Australian Women’s Weekly website will provide a trusted source of quality rolling news and commentary on a site designed to help women get the most out of every day. With a strong focus on careers, relationships, fashion, beauty and of course royals, it will complement the magazine which will remain a go to source of long-form journalism.

The new website will also be the home of ‘Let’s Talk’, a new weekly online series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Helen McCabe.

On the new look website, Helen McCabe, Editor-in-Chief of The Australian Women’s Weekly said, “This is a site that, like The Weekly embraces all women. We want to interest women of all ages and backgrounds. It will be inspiring, original but importantly fun. We want to help women enjoy the day, the moment or whatever time they have.”

Woman’s Day will continue to build upon its position as Australia’s leading entertainment brand online. With a focus on celebrity and entertainment news, the new look Woman’s Day will work with international teams across the Bauer Xcel Media network in the US and UK to provide a 24/7 user experience, delivering the very best source of global celebrity news - anytime, anywhere.

“Womansday.com.au is the authority on Aussie celebrities and is the first stop for Australia’s biggest celebrity stories, exclusive photos and videos. Our team breaks irresistible and highly shareable stories around the clock. I am confident the new site will satisfy anyone with a hunger for gossip, anytime they want it, on any device,” says Fiona Connolly, Woman’s Day’s Editor-in-Chief.

Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales added, “The relaunch of The Weekly and Woman’s Day online, combined with the launch of FOOD TO LOVE, supports our strategy to make our TO LOVE network the number one digital destination for Australian women, while providing our advertising partners with content and data solutions that will create smarter ways to connect their brands to consumers.”

To experience the new look Woman’s Day and The Australian Women’s Weekly online, including the first episode of ‘Let’s Talk’ visit www.aww.com.au and www.womansday.com.au on your preferred device.