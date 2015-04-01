BAUER XCEL MEDIA ANNOUNCES WOOLWORTHS AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR FOOD TO LOVE

Bauer Xcel Media, Bauer Media’s digital division, is pleased to announce Woolworths as the official launch partner of Australia’s newest digital food and recipe destination, FOOD TO LOVE.

Powered by Bauer Media’s rich portfolio of trusted food brands, including The Australian Women’s Weekly and Woman’s Day,FOOD TO LOVE will take the pain out of feeding the family with the very best recipes, cooking tips and expert advice from Australia’s leading test kitchen.

On the partnership and the launch of FOOD TO LOVE, Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales said, “We have taken a mobile first approach with FOOD TO LOVE, providing Australian consumers with a trusted source of food inspiration anytime, on any device.

“Featuring rich video content, through to the very best recipes, FOOD TO LOVE will add value to every household’s recipe repertoire and I couldn’t think of a better launch partner than Woolworths to bring this inspiring new product to consumers.”

Woolworth’s partnership with FOOD TO LOVE will feature a range of integrated advertising solutions and plans for e-commerce connectivity with woolworths.com.au.

FOOD TO LOVE forms part of Bauer Xcel Media’s TO LOVE digital women’s network, bringing together Australia’s leading magazine brands online, including The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, ELLE, AustralianGourmet Traveller, Harper’s BAZAAR, Cosmopolitan, Dolly, CLEO and the soon to launch HOMES TO LOVE.

FOOD TO LOVE will be supported by a multi-million dollar marketing campaign including online and above the line activity, and launches alongside the digital relaunch of The Australian Women’s Weekly and Woman’s Day.

Visit Australia’s newest digital food and recipe destination at www.foodtolove.com.au

