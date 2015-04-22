ALL NEW - HOME, FOOD & DESIGN WEEKEND

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the launch of Home, Food & Design Weekend, a new two day event in Sydney’s CBD that brings together Australia’s leading lifestyle magazine brands to celebrate the best of the best when it comes to home interiors, food and the latest in design.

Coming to life on the 23rd and 24th May at the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral, this not-to-be-missed calendar of workshops, master-classes and interactive demonstrations offers readers a rare chance to go behind the scenes with Australia’s leading lifestyle experts, hear the latest trends and learn all the professional tips and tricks from the best in the business.

“Home, Food and Design Weekend is set to be one of our favourite events of the year. Come and join the Gourmet Traveller team in the kitchen and we’ll share with you some fabulous cool-weather recipes for you to share with your friends and family,” said Anthea Loucas, Editor, Gourmet Traveller.

“Australian’s appetite for home styling and decoration has never been stronger and I can’t wait to share the latest trends, and all the tips and tricks from the real living team across two action packed days,” added Deborah Bibby, Editor, real living.

Programme highlights include:

Mouth-watering recipes and delicious tasters, fresh from the kitchen stage – hosted by Australia’s leading food authorities from The Australian Women’s Weekly, Woman’s Day, Recipes+ and Gourmet Traveller

Insider secrets on how to create enviable home spaces – straight from top stylists at our interiors workshops hosted by Australian House & Garden, Belle, Real Living and Homes+

And much, much more…

The event will be hosted by Australia’s leading lifestyle editors and experts:

Australian Gourmet Traveller – Editor: Anthea Loucas, Food and Style Director: Emma Knowles

Belle – Editor: Tanya Buchanan

real living – Style Editor: Sarah Ellison and real living’s Karlie Verkerk

The Australian Women’s Weekly – Beauty & Health Director: Sheree Mutton; Food Editor: Michelle Cranston - Food Director: Fran Abdallaoui

House & Garden – Senior Features Editor: Elizabeth Wilson

Woman’s Day – Food Director: Jennene Plummer

Recipes+ ­­­– Editor: Amanda Lennon

Free registration is open now at www.homefooddesignweekend.com.au.

A full schedule of events will be available closer to the date.