REAL LIVING ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE HOMEWARES RANGE WITH FREEDOM

Australia’s magazine of the year*, Real Living, is pleased to announce the launch of an exclusive new homewares range for Freedom.

The two year deal will see Real Living inspired products; including bedding, lighting, and home furnishings, stocked in 48 Freedom stores nationally and online at freedom.com.au from early April.

On the new product range, Real Living Editor, Deborah Bibby said, “We’re really excited to be launching the new Real Living for Freedom product range. This is the ultimate brand extension for Real Living, providing our readers with the opportunity to own a little piece of the magazine that inspires them every month.

“Creating the product range with the Freedom team was a very collaborative experience and pulls inspiration from all things nostalgic; the collection takes you back to all the best bits of your childhood. It’s where the word ‘home’ resonates with the soul inspiring memories, emotions and beautiful images.”

The Real Living for Freedom range will be supported by a cross platform marketing campaign across Bauer Media and Freedom marketing channels, including magazine, television, point-of-sale, digital and social media, along with exclusive in-store events featuring the Real Living team.

"Freedom is thrilled to have forged this new partnership with Real Living. There was a natural synergy between the two brands and we're ecstatic about the new collection being brought to life and of course seeing it in customer's homes,” added Jenny Gulliver, Freedom Marketing Director.

Real Living magazine was awarded Magazine of the Year in 2014 and is one of Australia’s fastest growing magazine brands, posting the highest year-on-year readership gains in the homes category of any surveyed title in the latest emma readership survey, connecting with more than 207,000 readers every month.

Watch Real Living Editor, Deborah Bibby talk about the new Real Living for Freedom range here.