DEBORAH HUTTON LAUNCHES NEW COOKBOOK WITH THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY

Australia’s number one magazine brand, The Australian Women’s Weekly is pleased to present My Love Affair with Food, a new cookbook from one of Australia’s best-loved celebrities, Deborah Hutton.

Featuring Maggie Tabberer’s signature chicken curry, sensational seared scallop risotto and the easiest banana soufflé you’ll ever come across, My Love Affair with Food reveals Deborah’s passion for entertaining, as she shares her favourite recipes and food memories collected from over the years.

And while there are delicious recipes aplenty, My Love Affair with Food also presents a unique insight into the former supermodel’s amazing life.

On the new book, Deborah Hutton said, “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than inviting a bunch of friends over, chilling the wine and cooking up a feast in the kitchen. Over the years I’ve collected quite a large stock of my favourite crowd-pleasing recipes that are both easy to cook and seriously delicious. I have always wanted to do a cookbook, I’m so thrilled with the results; it’s basically my scrapbook of personal stories and favourite food moments. Maybe now my friends might stop harassing me for the recipe!”

“We are delighted to have been able to collaborate with Deborah Hutton on this book project, Deborah is an Australian icon and we are excited to be able to bring her ideas and passion for food and entertaining to life through My Love Affair with Food, added Jo Runciman, Bauer Media’s Specialist Publisher.

My Love Affair with Food by Deborah Hutton ($14.95 RRP) is available from selected newsagents, supermarkets and www.awwcookbooks.com.au from 2 April 2015.

