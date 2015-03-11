BAUER MEDIA ACQUIRES LEADING DIGITAL BEAUTY BUSINESS – THE BEAUTYHEAVEN GROUP

Bauer Media today announced the acquisition of the beautyheaven Group, Australia’s leading online beauty business comprising three digital destinations: beautydirectory, beautyheaven and the more recently launched homeheaven.

David Goodchild, CEO Bauer Media Australia and New Zealand said, “The acquisition of this market leading online business supports our strategy to be the No. 1 digital destination for Australian women. With Bauer Media already No.1 in print (51.6% market share*) we see many opportunities to leverage our existing assets, experience and resources to add considerable value and scale to these growing digital businesses. The beautydirectory, beautyheaven and homeheaven teams have created highly impressive products and I look forward to working with them to take the business even further.

“An acquisition such as this demonstrates our focus to invest in strategic opportunities which will grow the Bauer business across multiple media platforms.”

The beautyheaven Group’s web, mobile and social media platforms deliver a compelling mix of up-to-the-minute product information, industry news, reviews, expert tips and advice, shopping directories, advertising and sampling opportunities.

The audience is highly engaged with the content targeted to women interested in practical and in-depth information within Bauer’s most profitable advertiser segments – beauty and homes.

Tony Kendall, Director of Advertising Sales, Bauer Media said, “The integration of the beautyheaven Group into Bauer Media’s sales proposition will provide countless opportunities for our advertising partners.

“Combining the Group’s already impressive reach and engagement with our new digital “To Love” network creates an online powerhouse for marketing to women.”

The beautyheaven Group was founded by former Public Relations agency owner, Jackie Maxted in 1999. The business has established strong industry partnerships by being early online pioneers and now has a proven track record of engaging and influencing beauty industry specialists, beauty media and customers across a multiplatform offering that includes web, social, mobile and video. 2

The Group was co-founded by Janet Hayward, Managing Director of beautydirectory, who has extensive industry experience and connections.

Jackie Maxted, Founder of the beautyheaven Group said, “I am proud to be partnering with Bauer Media and excited by this next stage in the evolution of the group. We have built a unique and strong team and a customer proposition built on achieving outstanding results and high quality service. I look forward to working with the Bauer group to continue to grow the business. “

The online assets include: