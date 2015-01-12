TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS RETURN FOR 2015

Voting is now open for Australia’s biggest entertainment awards, the 57thTV WEEK Logies, providing viewers with the chance to cast their vote against their favourite actors, TV shows and personalities.

Backed by one of Australia’s most read weekly magazine brands, TV WEEK, the TV WEEK Logie Awards provides advertisers with one of the strongest cross platform formats to connect with Australians’ passion for television and celebrity entertainment; leveraging magazines, digital, television and social media assets across Bauer Media and Nine Entertainment Co.’s Channel Nine.

“I’m predicting voting numbers will skyrocket again in 2015,” TV WEEK Editor Emma Nolan says.

“Australian TV has never been hotter and viewers are incredibly passionate about their favourite shows and stars. I can’t wait to see who makes the list this year.”

Nominees for the TV WEEK Logie Awards will be revealed in TV WEEK magazine on Monday, March 23, followed by the 57th TV WEEK Logie Awards being broadcast across the Nine Network on Sunday, May 3, from Crown Entertainment Complex’s Palladium Room in Melbourne.

On the TV WEEK Logie Awards, Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales said, “The TV WEEK Logies is one of Australia’s most recognisable entertainment formats and is a ‘must watch’ come May 3. From the online and in-magazine pre-awards campaign through to the red carpet and awards ceremony broadcast on Channel Nine, it is one of Australia’s most successful cross platform media properties that advertisers can harness to connect with Australian women and 2015 is set to be bigger and better than ever.”

Viewers have until Sunday, February 22 to vote online at www.tvweeklogieawards.com.au

For advertising opportunities contact your Bauer Media sales representative.