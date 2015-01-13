GOOD HEALTH PARTNERS WITH MEDICAL CHANNEL

Australia’s most read health and wellbeing magazine for women 35+*, Good Health, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Medical Channel, Australia’s fastest growing digital screen communications network targeting medical waiting rooms.

The exclusive partnership provides Bauer Media clients associated with Good Health magazine and the Good Health handbook, with the opportunity to amplify their campaigns across a dynamic and engaging digital network; reaching 1 million consumers every month in doctor’s waiting rooms across Australia.

On the new partnership, Tony Kendall, Bauer Media Director of Sales said, “This is a great opportunity for clients to access exclusive packages with Medical Channel, and drive their advertising message further by placing creative in the right context, in front of a captive audience.

“Our partnership also provides advertisers with the opportunity to invest in deep creative integration leveraging the Good Health IP, unlocking Bauer Media’s in-house creative services to deliver seamless creative from magazine through to TVC’s.”

Medical Channel is currently available in 300 medical centres across Australia, offering patients entertaining, engaging, and educational health and wellbeing content during their time in the waiting room.

“With a 64% female audience, 93% on the path to purchase, and an average patient dwell time of 30 minutes per visit, this compelling combination of Good Health and Medical Channel provides advertiser’s with a powerful platform to connect their brand to the health and wellbeing of Australian women,” said Alexander Cook, Business Development Manager of Medical Channel.

For more information and advertising opportunities involving Good Health and the Medical Channel, contact your Bauer Media sales representative.

*Source: emma, Oct 2014

Competitive set includes; Women's Health, Healthy Food Guide, WellBeing, Prevention, Women's Health & Fitness, Fitness First, Nature & Health and Women's Fitness.