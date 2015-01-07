BAUER MEDIA AND Mi9 ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO DIGITAL TRADING IN 2015

Bauer Media and Nine Entertainment Co.’s Mi9 today announced that as of the 1st April 2015, to coincide with the launch of the ‘To Love’ digital women’s network, Bauer Media will take over full trading responsibilities for its entire digital inventory.

The deal will see Bauer Media centralise all advertising inventory and content across both digital and print platforms, providing advertisers with one point of contact when booking campaigns associated with Bauer brands.

“With the launch of Bauer’s new digital lead products coming in early 2015, it was important for us to bring our digital trading capabilities in-house, streamline the booking process and provide advertisers with greater brand synergy between print, digital and live experience opportunities,” said Tony Kendall, Bauer Media’s Director of Sales.

“In the short term it’s business as usual, as we work towards transitioning the ad serving, campaign management and billing side of our business from Mi9 to Bauer Media by the 31st March 2015,” he added.

Bauer Media digital assets will continue to be co-represented by Mi9 and Bauer Media until March 31st 2015, with all current campaigns and those booked within this period to be implemented and monitored through current booking procedures.

Bauer Media remains a partner of Nine Entertainment Co.’s powered, providing clients with strategic cross media solutions involving some of Australia’s most recognisable consumer brands.