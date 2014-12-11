GOURMET TRAVELLER POP-UP RESTAURANT RETURNS FOR SUMMER 2014/15

Australia’s premier food and travel magazine, Gourmet Traveller, will return to Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula next month with its pop-up restaurant at Red Hill winery Avani in partnership with Melbourne’s Gertrude Street Enoteca.

Backed by Cobram Estate and Infiniti Cars, Gertrude Street Enoteca at Avani Winery presented by Gourmet Traveller will see Enoteca co-owner and Gourmet Traveller contributor Brigitte Hafner in the kitchen creating a set menu each day from the 4-31 January, all in the name of great food, wine and summer enjoyment

Please Click Here to View Press Release