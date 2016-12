Australia’s number one teen magazine DOLLY has gone into 1D overdrive, offering fans five special edition covers to celebrate the arrival of the world’s biggest boy band to Australia in February.

Hitting the newsstands today, the January edition of DOLLY provides readers with a choice of five limited edition covers featuring all of the One Direction band members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne; a print first in DOLLY’s 44 year history.

