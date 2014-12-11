CATERINA SCARDINO APPOINTED ACTING FASHION DIRECTOR ELLE AUSTRALIA

Justine Cullen, Editor-in-Chief of Australia’s number one selling fashion magazine, ELLE Australia, today announced Caterina Scardino will step into the role of Acting Fashion Director while Rachel Wayman is on maternity leave.

Scardino’s work has appeared in Harper’s BAZAAR, Grazia, Wallpaper* and Follow, with her broad fashion experience spanning campaigns and runway shows for Australia’s most dynamic labels and retailers, such as Dion Lee, Carla Zampatti, Camilla and Marc, Westfield, Myer and Romance Was Born.

