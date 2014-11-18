JESSICA PARRY AND KIRSTIE CLEMENTS APPOINTED TO EMPORIUM EDITORIAL TEAM

Bauer Custom Media in partnership with Myer are pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Parry to the role of Editor, with Kirstie Clements taking on the newly created role of Editorial Ambassador, for Myer Emporium, Australia’s leading department store fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine.

Effective immediately, the new appointments signify a new phase in the partnership between Bauer Custom Media and Myer, as well as further growth in the multichannel content strategy for the Myer Emporium brand.

