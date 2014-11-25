News

BAUER MEDIA AND NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO.’S POWERED LAUNCH GOOD HEALTH UPDATES WITH DR. REDDY’S

Bauer Media in partnership with Nine Entertainment Co.’s powered is pleased to announce the launch of the Good Health Update series; a cross platform advertorial format that leverages one of Australia’s most respected and recognisable magazine brands, Good Health.

Launching with foundation partner pharmaceutical brand Dr. Reddy’s, the editorially curated infomercials come to life in-magazine and online across a selection of Bauer Media and Mi9 websites, and amplified on free-to-air television in the form of a 60 second vignette running across the Nine Network.  

Please Click Here to View Press Release

