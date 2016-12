Bauer Media secured major wins at The Content Council’s annual Pearl Awards in New York, recognising Bauer’s stand out content for Australia’s biggest brands and companies.



Taking out wins across three key categories, Bauer’s success was headlined by Qantas The Australian Way, which scored two silver awards for Best International Publication and Best Overall Editorial B2C. Foxtel magazine took home Gold for Most Improved Publication – Editorial.

