AUSTRALIA’S HIGHEST SELLING WEEKLY MAGAZINE - WOMEN'S DAY

Woman’s Day magazine has maintained its hold over the Australian weekly magazine market, out selling its closest competitor by 43,384 copies in the latest Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA) audit.

With an overall market share of 57.3% of all audited weekly Australian titles, Bauer Media is home to 6 out of the top ten selling weekly magazines in the country, providing advertisers with an unrivalled platform to connect with more women on a weekly basis than any other publisher.

