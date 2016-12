Bauer Media secured more wins than any other publisher at today's 2014 Australian Magazine Awards (AMA), recognising Bauer’s stand out magazine brands across print and digital platforms.

Taking out wins across eight key categories, Bauer’s success was headlined by Real Living magazine scoring an AMA trifecta, taking home Magazine of the Year, Editor of the Year and Best House & Garden Magazine; a first for the awards program.

