Bauer Media today announced the launch of Cosmo TV, a new 12-part online series featuring the stars behind Cosmopolitan, Australia’s number one women’s lifestyle magazine.

In partnership with foundation sponsor, The Body Shop, the first season of Cosmo TV will come to life on YouTube, Facebook, cosmopolitan.com.au and partner sites, and will cover everything from beauty, fashion, how-tos, vox pops, and exclusive interviews.

