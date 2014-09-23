News

QANTAS AND THE AUSTRALIAN WOMEN’S WEEKLY REWARD FEMALE LEADERS OF TOMORROW

Australia’s national airline and the country’s biggest-selling magazine have revealed the winners of a joint $150,000 scholarship fund.

The Qantas and The Australian Women’s Weekly ‘Women of the Future’ awards were announced at a gala luncheon in Sydney today, presided over by former Governor-General, the Honourable Dame Quentin Bryce.

The winner – as selected by the Women of the Future celebrity judging panel and receiving $20,000 in scholarship money plus a $10,000 Qantas travel bursary – is Laura O’Reilly: the Sydney-based, 28-year-old founder of the disability charity, Fighting Chance.

Please Click Here to View Press Release

