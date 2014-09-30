MOTHER & BABY MAGAZINE ANNOUNCE MUM OF THE YEAR

Australia’s number one parenting magazine, Mother & Baby, in partnership with Coles Baby & Toddler Club, is pleased to announce Australia’s ‘Mother & Baby Mum of the Year 2014’, and to reveal the best and most innovative products for baby and toddlers.

Now in its third year, Mother & Baby magazine today awarded the ‘Mother & Baby Mum of the Year 2014’ title to Sydney mother of four, Narelle Vakalaros, at the annual Mother & Baby Awards held at Sydney’s, The Deckhouse. Taking home one-year’ worth of groceries for her family, thanks to Coles, Narelle was awarded in recognition of her unwavering charity work with ‘Little Wonder’, a support group for parents of premature babies, at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

