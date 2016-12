Bauer Media is pleased to announce Citroënas principle sponsor of the inaugural ELLE Australia Style Awards; a celebration of local fashion and global style.

Taking place in Sydney on October 24, Citroënwill join category sponsors Petaluma Australia, Top Shop and Swarovski, as ELLE awards and celebrates the best of international and Australian fashion designers, accessories innovators, models and celebrities who inspire and empower ELLE followers with their ground breaking work.

Please Click Here to View Press Release