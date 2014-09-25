News

2014 AUSTRALIAN HOUSE & GARDEN TOP 50 ROOMS AWARD

Interiors firm Arent & Pyke have taken out the top honour at Australian House & Garden magazine’s Top 50 Rooms awards, with an airy family living space in Sydney’s east.

The 2014 Room of the Year Award was presented at a lunch at Alpha Restaurant in Sydney, to mark the launch of Australian House & Garden’s annual Top 50 Rooms collector’s edition.

A 60-page editorial spread in the November issue features projects from the who’s who of the residential design, decoration and architecture scene. More than 150 submissions were received and edited down to the 50 rooms showcased in the magazine – and later judged by an industry panel.

