THE NEXT GENERATION IN MOBILE DIGITAL PUBLISHING HAS ARRIVED – INTRODUCING VIEWA 3.0

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the release of viewa 3.0, a new generation digital mobile publishing application (app.) that allows for deeper brand engagement across all media channels.

Available now via the App Store and Google Play, viewa 3.0 comes with a suite of new features including a fresh user interface; the option to explore content without the need to scan the page; enhanced 3D content capabilities; support across 18 additional languages; and real time data reporting for advertisers.

