TANYA BUCHANAN ANNOUNCED EDITOR OF BELLE MAGAZINE

Bauer Media is pleased to announce the appointment of Tanya Buchanan to the role of Editor and Richard Waller to the role of Managing Editor of Belle magazine from the December / January issue. 

Tanya brings to the role more than 20 years of marketing, editorial and publishing experience, as well as an extensive knowledge of the brand and what engages Belle readers. Tanya has been integral to the continuing success of the magazine and is being promoted to the position of Editor after seven successful years as Belle’s Managing Editor.

