KELLY BAKER APPOINTED ASSOCIATE EDITOR OF SHOP ‘TIL YOU DROP

Bauer Media today announced the appointment of Kelly Baker to the newly created role of Associate Editor of the Shop ‘til you drop brand, effective Monday 25th August.

Kelly Baker is currently the Beauty and Health Director at The Australian Women's Weekly which she joined in 2010. An experienced editor and journalist, Kelly was previously the editor of Body+Soul in the Sunday Telegraph, deputy editor of New Woman and prior to that, TV Week. She has also held senior roles with many other titles across both newspapers and magazines.

Please Click Here to View Press Release