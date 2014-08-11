FOXTEL MAGAZINE BECOMES AUSTRALIA’S NO.1 ENTERTAINMENT MAGAZINE

Foxtel magazine has become Australia’s most-read entertainment magazine and one of the country’s fastest-growing titles, as shown by the latest emmaTM readership survey for June 2014.
Foxtel magazine has become Australia’s most-read entertainment magazine and one of the country’s fastest-growing titles, as shown by the latest emmaTM readership survey for June 2014.
A Media Kit contains specific brand and audience information for all available Bauer brand platforms across magazine, web and social.
The Media Kit Builder has been designed for media agencies and marketers to assist in the media planning process. It has been designed as strategic tool to assist in the process and is not intended as an end-to-end planning solution. For further information, contact our dedicated Bauer Media Sales Team.