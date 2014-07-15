News

LORNA JANE LAUNCHES ACTIVE LIVING MAGAZINE WITH BAUER MEDIA

In a company first, leading active-wear brand Lorna Jane is set to launch Active Living, an inspirational lifestyle magazine in conjunction with Bauer Media.

With the launch set for August 21, the 52 page, six weekly magazine will be available through Lorna Jane stores nationwide and will include a selection of topical interviews, recipes and Lorna Jane Clarkson’s personal active-living advice.

The magazine, produced by Bauer Custom Media, gives readers exclusive access to Clarkson’s three pillared practice of MOVE, NOURISH, BELIEVE; the foundations to her renowned active living philosophy. Active Living magazine teaches readers to take an active approach to life while also showcasing upcoming Lorna Jane collections as they launch in store.

Lorna Jane Clarkson, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Lorna Jane active-wear is delighted to launch her latest venture saying: “Lorna Jane is so much more than a clothing brand. We are about encouraging women to live their best life through active living and this new magazine truly demonstrates that.

Please Click Here to View Press Release

