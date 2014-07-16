CHEYENNE TOZZI ANNOUNCED AS AMBASSADOR FOR 30 DAYS OF FASHION & BEAUTY 2014

Bauer Media is pleased to announce Cheyenne Tozzi as the ambassador for 30 Days of Fashion & Beauty 2014, Australia’s largest fashion and beauty festival, which is back for its eighth year running.

Cheyenne has graced the covers of numerous Australian and international fashion titles and most recently joined supermodel legend Naomi Campbell as mentor to a group of professional models on Fox 8’s reality TV series, The Face.

As part of her ambassador role, Cheyenne will appear in the 30 Days of Fashion & Beauty marketing campaign spanning magazine, television, online and point-of-sale material and will attend a number of events throughout the festival, including the 30 Days of Fashion & Beauty launch on August 28th and Runway Weekend, which will be held on August 30th - 31st at the forecourt of Sydney’s St Mary’s Cathedral.

Please Click Here to View Press Release