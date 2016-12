Bauer Media today announced a string of popular home and lifestyle personalities will join Australia’s newest homemaker magazine, homes+, as regular contributors.

Ahead of the mid-August on sale date, homes+ welcomes popular television personalities, Scott Cam, Dr. Lisa Chimes, Cherie Barber, James Treble and Dale Vine to the team; providing readers with expert tips and tricks on everything from DIY, decorating, renovations, pets and gardening.

Please Click Here to View Press Release