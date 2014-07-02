BAUER MEDIA LAUNCHES homes+

Bauer Media today announced the launch of homes+, a new monthly home and lifestyle magazine brand that will celebrate the way Australians live.

The launch comes after extensive consumer research into the Australian homemaker that allowed deep product testing and refinement and the result is a fresh, new magazine that places the home decorator and renovator at the heart of every issue. homes+ will launch into a large gap in the market; complementing Bauer Media’s existing homes titles, belle, Australian House & Garden and real living, which have inspired Australian homemakers for over 65 years.

