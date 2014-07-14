TV WEEK EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW MAGAZINE – TV WEEK SOAP EXTRA

Bauer Media today announced popular weekly magazine brand TV WEEK will expand its portfolio with the launch of TV WEEK Soap Extra, a new fortnightly magazine dedicated to uncovering all the latest news, hot plots and entertainment surrounding television and its small-screen stars.

Produced by the TV WEEK team, TV WEEK Soap Extra has been created in conjunction with extensive consumer research and focus groups that helped identify a gap in the market for a contemporary, quality, professional and comprehensive magazine that covered television soaps and dramas.

