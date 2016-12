Matthew Stanton, CEO of Bauer Media, today announced the appointment of Marina Go as General Manager of the Hearst Bauer Media brands, a joint venture between Bauer Media and Hearst Magazines International. The joint venture brands include ELLE Australia, Harper’s BAZAAR and Cosmopolitan. Ms Go will start in her new role on September 22, and will report to Mr. Stanton.

